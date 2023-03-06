Cyberattack hits major hospital in Spanish city of Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — A ransomware cyberattack on one of Barcelona’ s main hospitals has crippled the center’s computer system and forced the cancellation of 150 nonurgent operations and up to 3,000 patient checkups. The attack Sunday on the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona shut down computers in the facility’s laboratories, emergency room and the pharmacy at three main centers and several external clinics. Catalonia’s regional Cybersecurity Agency is working to restore the system. The agency said Monday that attack was orchestrated from outside of Spain by a group called “Ransom House.” The region said that no ransom had been demanded so far but no money would be paid.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.