China minister lashes out at US in 1st news conference

BEIJING (AP) — In his first news conference since taking office, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang lashed out at the United States over deteriorating bilateral relations and Washington’s support for Taiwan. Qin also insinuated that America was undermining efforts for peace in Ukraine in order to extend the conflict. Qin spoke Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s rubber-stamp legislature in his only scheduled news conference for the year. Qin, who served briefly as ambassador to Washington, was appointed foreign minister at the end of December. He serves under the Communist Party’s senior foreign policy official, Wang Yi.

