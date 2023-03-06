Biden’s upcoming budget part of 2024 political messaging
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to get out of the White House to unveil his proposed budget this week in Pennsylvania, a must-win state in 2024. His trip to Philadelphia on Thursday is a sign that the president’s budget proposal will be a form of political messaging, not just an outline of the government’s finances. Biden hinted in a Monday speech that tax increases on the wealthy will be at the core of his budget plan, saying he will be proposing a tax that targets billionaires.