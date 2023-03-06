After World Cup win, Argentina has eyes set on an Oscar too

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Less than three months after Argentina won its third soccer World Cup trophy in Qatar, there is growing excitement about the possibility that the country could take home another major prize – an Academy Award. A win at Sunday’s ceremony for “Argentina, 1985,” would be the country’s third win at the Oscars. “Argentina, 1985” tells the story of the prosecutors who brought leaders of Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 military dictatorship to trial and is competing for best international film. The film’s star and director say the film is one Argentinians can be proud of. It has one majorly famous fan — Lionel Messi has called the film “great.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.