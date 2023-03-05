FAA: Small plane crashes near suburban Long Island airport

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a single-engine plane has crashed in suburban Long Island as it approached a regional airport. It was not immediately known how many people were on board or if there were any injuries or fatalities. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA 28 crashed while on approach to Republic Airport in Farmingdale, about 20 miles east of New York City. Suffolk County Police said they closed a local road because of the crash. But no further details were immediately released.

