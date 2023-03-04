Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted. Speaking to reporters ahead of a gathering of conservative supporters on Saturday, Trump says, “Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving.” The former president is under investigation by prosecutors probing his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues. Attendees gave Trump a hero’s welcome at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. He told supporters, “We are going to finish what we started.”

By JILL COLVIN, MICHELLE L. PRICE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

