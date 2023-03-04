Skip to Content
NYC police seek suspect in hazmat suit after shooting death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are continuing their search for a suspect wearing a full-body protective suit who shot and killed a convenience store worker in the city’s Upper East Side. Authorities are also investigating whether the same suspect was involved in another shooting overnight. The assailant escaped on a scooter. No injuries were reported in the second case. Witnesses say the shooter was wearing a white hazmat suit and a mask when the 67-year-old worker was fatally shot in the head just before midnight Friday. The victim died at the scene.

