European nations condemn West Bank violence, urge calm

LONDON (AP) — A group of European countries expressed “grave concern” Saturday that recent violence in the West Bank could derail efforts to rekindle peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians as they called on both sides to restore calm. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain issued the unusual joint statement condemning attacks against both Israelis and Palestinians, after an outbreak of violence that left three people dead in the northern town of Hawara.

