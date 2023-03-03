Zelenskyy tells US, Europe law chiefs Russia must face court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and top European legal officials, and called for Russia to face international prosecution for war crimes. Zelenskyy announced the meetings in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hundreds of kilometers from the war’s front lines, during his evening video address to the nation Friday. “We are doing everything to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals,” Zelenskyy said. Meanwhile a United Nations official said U.N. humanitarian staff are reporting “intensive hostilities” near Ukraine’s beleaguered town of Bakhmut. They say the U.N.’s few humanitarian partners on the ground are focusing on evacuating the most vulnerable people from the area.

