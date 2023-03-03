Pa. lawmaker will not step down amid sexual misconduct claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state representative accused of sexual harassment says he’s not resigning but plans to enter inpatient treatment of some kind. A letter sent Friday to House Democratic leaders by Delaware County Rep. Mike Zabel says he’s “very mindful of and saddened by the sensitive and disturbing allegations.” A union lobbyist this week said it was Zabel who sexually harassed her four years ago. She says he caressed her leg while they were discussing legislation. Zabel is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He didn’t respond to requests for comment Friday, but his letter to Democratic leaders refers to an unspecified illness and says he wants to focus on recovery.

