New this week: Miley Cyrus, ‘Luther’ and Oscars viewing

This week’s new entertainment releases include the drama of the Oscars on Sunday, the pure pop of Miley Cyrus’ new album “Endless Summer Vacation” and the fiery return of Bravo’s cooking show “Top Chef,” expanding its scope with an all-star edition for its 20th season. Kerry Washington returns to TV in a half-hour comedy called “UnPrisoned” on Hulu about a single mom who works as a relationship therapist whose father moves in with her and her teenage son after he’s released from prison. And Idris Elba’s “Luther” gets the feature film treatment in “Luther: The Fallen Sun” on Netflix.

By The Associated Press

