Nevada crash is 3rd fatal one tied to air medical service

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The company that owns the medical transport aircraft that crashed in northern Nevada last week, killing all five people aboard, has been tied to two other fatal crashes in the last four years. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday that a records review shows 11 people have now died on planes owned and operated by Guardian Flight. The company is also now facing its fourth National Transportation Safety Board probe since 2018. Guardian Flight was involved in a 2019 crash in Alaska and one in December in Hawaii. Three people died in each instance. Guardian did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.