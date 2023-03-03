Man cleared by DNA evidence in rape case gets $4M settlement

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A man who spent more than 16 years in prison for a rape that DNA evidence showed he did not commit has reached a $4 million wrongful imprisonment settlement. The agreement between Christopher Miller and Cleveland Heights was made public this week. Miller had been sentenced to 40 years in 2002 on charges including rape in an attack on a Cleveland Heights woman. The Ohio Innocence Project eventually got involved in the case and pushed for updated testing that found DNA from two men convicted of a similar crime but none from Miller, who has been free since 2018. A judge ruled in August 2021 that he had been wrongfully imprisoned,

