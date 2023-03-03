Last Boeing 747 jet inspired worker to buy jackpot ticket

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A woman who won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history is a longtime Boeing worker who was inspired to buy the lucky ticket when she saw the jackpot hit $747 million — just days after the company delivered its final 747 jumbo jet. Becky Bell, of Auburn, Washington, said in news release issued by state lottery officials that she had already purchased one ticket when she went grocery shopping with her daughter and saw that the prize had reached $747 million. She took it as a sign to play again, and that proved to be the sole winning ticket for what turned out to be a $754.6 million jackpot.

