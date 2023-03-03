In ‘The Quiet Girl,’ a history making film for Ireland

Filmmaker Colm Bairéad’s Irish language adaptation of a Claire Keegan short story, “The Quiet Girl,” is proving to be a watershed moment for Irish cinema. Not only has it broken box office records in Ireland and the U.K., but it’s also the first Irish language film to compete for an Oscar, part of what some are calling a “green wave” in Hollywood with 14 total Irish nominations. Feature films in Irish were practically unheard of. Before 2017, there’d been something like four ever made in the history of cinema. “The Quiet Girl” is currently playing in limited release in North America.

