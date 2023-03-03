Albanian opposition holds new rally to seek PM’s resignation

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters have protested anew in the capital Tirana, calling for the prime minister’s resignation for alleged corruption and mishandling of the small Balkan nation’s economy. Demonstrators gathered in front of the main government building in pouring rain Friday, chanting slogans and bearing banners. An opposition leader urged the crowd to “join in this revolution.” In the fourth anti-government rally in a month the opposition accused Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Cabinet of alleged corruption, links to organized crime and poor economic policies. They also blame Rama for the exodus of young Albanians seeking jobs in Western European countries. The government denies that.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.