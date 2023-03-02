US Drought Monitor: Rain, snow slash California drought

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tremendous rains and snowfall since late last year have freed half of California from drought. U.S. Drought Monitor data released Thursday show that moderate or severe drought covers about 49% of the state, nearly 17% of the state is free of drought or a condition described as abnormally dry. About a third of the state is still abnormally dry. Just three months ago virtually all of California was in drought, including at extreme and exceptional levels. The turnabout began with atmospheric rivers that pounded the state from late December through mid-January. After a few dry weeks, powerful storms returned in February. Major areas of improvement are the central Sierra Nevada, the central coast and the far north coast.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.