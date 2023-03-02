Sorrow in Buffalo for firefighter killed in explosive blaze

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Buffalo firefighter who died in an explosive four-alarm fire as Jason Arno, a 37-year-old married father. Arno’s body was recovered from a commercial building in downtown Buffalo on Wednesday, several hours after he was reported missing following an emergency evacuation order. City officials said Thursday that demolition of the commercial Main Street structure has been suspended while the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assists the Buffalo Fire Department in investigating. Mayor Byron Brown has requested that city landmarks be lit in red beginning Thursday in Arno’s honor. Flags in the city are flying at half-staff.

