Paris Fashion Week highlights Renaissance art, eco-tanning

PARIS (AP) — From Renaissance art to couture and celebrity interruptions. Paris Fashion Week shows continued in vibrant form to present the final trends for fall-winter 2023-2024. The once-street and urban Matthew M. Williams uttered a word not often heard describing his Givenchy designs: Elegant. Williams went back to Hubert de Givenchy’s DNA on Thursday and moved in a more fluid, gentle and feminine direction than previous seasons. Fall saw Gabriela Hearst growing in creative confidence at Chloe with her beautiful and thoughtful display that riffed on the Renaissance. American designer Rick Owens traveled again to the ancient world, but said the misery of the Ukraine war also influenced his collection.

