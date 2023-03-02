Ohio AG approves language in abortion protection petition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has approved summary language in a petition to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s state constitution. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost determined that the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed change to Ohio law. Yost said Thursday that a certification of the summary is being sent to the Secretary of State’s Office. The measure is being advanced by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, with a goal of making the November ballot. Abortion opponents plan to fight it. The proposal goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board.

