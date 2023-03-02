Italy PM urges India to play key role in ending Ukraine war

NEW DELHI (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is urging India to play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process to end the Russian war against Ukraine. India, with the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing countries, could represent the vulnerabilities and needs of less-developed nations, Meloni said in a statement following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Modi reiterated his cautious stand by reaffirming that peace can be achieved only through diplomacy and dialogue. He said India is ready to support a peace initiative in that direction. Both sides called for expanding cooperation in the defense, green energy, digital transition, cyber security and space sectors.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.