India, China foreign ministers hold talks to mend ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign ministers of India and China have met on the sidelines of a gathering of top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations and signaled a thawing of ties in their relationship, which has been tense since 2020. India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the discussion with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Thursday focused on addressing challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas. Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have deteriorated since 2020 when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed on their land border in the Ladakh region. The deadly skirmish turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel.

