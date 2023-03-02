Feds: Pennsylvania man admits packing explosives in suitcase

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Pennsylvania man admits packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter into a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida. They say 40-year-old Marc Muffley fled the Lehigh Valley airport on Monday when he heard his name paged and feared being arrested. That’s according to a court document filed Thursday asking a judge to hold him without bail on the charges. Muffley is expected to appear via videoconference on Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing. His public defender did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.