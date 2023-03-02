Skip to Content
Detroit Mercy’s Davis nears Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

Antoine Davis has a shot at history. Detroit Mercy’s star guard needs just 26 points to break Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring record, a mark that has stood since 1970.  Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, can break “Pistol” Pete’s mark Thursday night in a Horizon League tournament game against top-seeded Youngstown State. Just weeks after LeBron James went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader, Davis has a chance to top Maravich, the former LSU great who scored 3,667 points in just three years at LSU.

Associated Press

