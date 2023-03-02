Skip to Content
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Detectives in a Northern California community are investigating what prompted a Wednesday fight between three high school students that ended with one fatally stabbing another. A 15-year-old freshman has been booked on suspicion of homicide and other charges in connection with the stabbings at a high school in Santa Rosa, California. A 16-year-old student was killed and other injured. The school remained closed on Thursday and the principal called it the altercation the “darkest day” in the school’s history. A Santa Rosa police official says investigators are interviewing the 27 students who were inside the classroom at the time.

Associated Press

