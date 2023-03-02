California reactors win exemption in fight to keep running

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Government regulators are granting California’s largest utility an unusual exemption that could allow the state’s last nuclear power plant to continue running after the expiration of its federal operating licenses. The decision by Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff represents a key piece of a contentious proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon reactors producing electricity for years to come. Operator Pacific Gas & Electric plans to submit an application later this year to extend the plant’s operating run by up to two decades. The seaside plant is scheduled to close by 2025, and the utility asked for an exemption to keep operating while the application is considered.

