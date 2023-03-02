Arizona court OKs execution request that AG tried to undo

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant to execute a prisoner even though the state’s new Democratic attorney general tried to withdrew her Republican predecessor’s request to carry out the execution. The decision to schedule the execution of Aaron Gunches came six weeks after Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office said it wasn’t going to seek court orders to execute prisoners until a review ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs of death penalty procedures was completed. Arizona has a history of mismanaging executions. The state’s highest court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and the court said those requirements were met in Gunches’ case.

