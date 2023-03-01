US increases military support for Somalia against al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United States is increasing its military assistance to Somalia as the country sees success in battling what the U.S. calls “the largest and most deadly al-Qaida network in the world.” Sixty-one tons of weapons and ammunition arrived Tuesday in Mogadishu in a statement of support for a historic Somalia-led military offensive against al-Shabab extremists that has recaptured dozens of communities since August. The U.S. and other leading security partners Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Britain will support Somalia’s efforts to manage weapons that could allow the United Nations Security Council to lift its arms embargo on the country.

By OMAR FARUK and CARA ANNA Associated Press

