Shipwreck off Italy: stadium filled with coffins of migrants

ROME (AP) — The coffins of dozens of migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast have been laid out in rows inside a sports complex for public viewing. The wailing of survivors and other family members filled the stadium. Sea and air searchers kept up operations on Wednesday for the many still believed missing after a human trafficking boat broke apart in rough water just off a beach before dawn on Sunday in Calabria. Italian state TV and LaPresse news agency said a child’s body was the latest corpse to be recovered, raising the confirmed death toll to 67. Eighty people survived the shipwreck of the wooden boat that had set out days earlier from Turkey.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.