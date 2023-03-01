North Carolina lawmakers again seeking literacy test repeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers and voters in North Carolina have rejected past efforts to remove from the state constitution an unenforceable literacy test requirement that had been used to disenfranchise Black voters during the Jim Crow era. But some say a renewed proposal that passed its first committee on Wednesday marks the best recent attempt at returning the decision to voters. A House judiciary committee voted unanimously for a bipartisan measure that would allow voters to decide next year whether to strike the section from the state constitution. But advocates warned that public support for the repeal could be affected by political moves leading up to the 2024 elections.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

