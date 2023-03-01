Skip to Content
Disgraced ex-Haitian soccer president announces he’s back

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s former soccer federation president whose lifetime ban from the sport over sexual abuse allegations was overturned last month has announced he is reclaiming his position. Wednesday’s announcement by Yves Jean-Bart could lead to a standoff with FIFA, which already has appointed an emergency  management committee to lead the Haitian Football Associated with a mandate until November of this year. The virtual press conference was held a week after Haiti’s female soccer team beat Chile 2-1 in a historic match and qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals for the first time. It is unclear whether FIFA has to let Jean-Bart resume leading the Haitian federation.

