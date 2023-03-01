Democrats ask Fox not to push ‘propaganda’ on 2020 election
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The two top Democrats in Congress are asking Fox News executives not to spread false information about the 2020 election and are demanding that commentators who suggested that the election was stolen acknowledge on the air that they were wrong. The letter to Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries comes after an unsealed deposition revealed that Murdoch had acknowledged that some network commentators endorsed former President Donald Trump’s false claims. An earlier filing had detailed doubts about Trump’s claims raised by some of Fox’s star personalities behind the scenes.