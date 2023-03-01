China rips new US House committee on countering Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — China has lashed out at a new U.S. House committee dedicated to countering Beijing, demanding its members “discard their ideological bias and zero-sum Cold War mentality.” A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party must “view China and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational light.” She says the new committee must stop framing China as a threat and stop denigrating its Communist Party to score political points at the expense of China-U.S. relations. The committee began its work Tuesday with a primetime hearing in which its chairman called on lawmakers to act with urgency, framing the competition between the U.S. and China as “an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.