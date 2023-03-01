Biden rallies Democrats as GOP pushes him toward 1st veto

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden is imploring House Democrats to go out and sell the Democratic accomplishments of the last two years to voters. Biden is rallying the lawmakers at a time when their party is confronting the limits of its power in a newly divided Washington, and Republicans are forcing his first veto. He spoke to Democratic lawmakers Wednesday at their annual retreat in Baltimore. He promised his administration will help Democrats implement new programs — which include a massive infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, tax and health care package — telling lawmakers: “You did it. You tell us what you need.”

