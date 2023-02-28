Prestigious Dan David Prize names 9 historians as winners

JERUSALEM (AP) — Nine emerging scholars of history from around the world have been announced as winners of the prestigious Dan David Prize, with each awardee receiving $300,000 to help further their work. The Dan David Prize board said Tuesday it is recognizing the historians for “changing our understanding of the past” by delving into under-researched topics. The winning research topics are staggering in their diversity — from dust in ancient dental plaque and interfaith rifts after the Holocaust to illicit sexuality in colonial Nigeria and white women’s complicity in slave ownership in American history. The award is administered by Tel Aviv University.

