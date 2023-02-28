Popular China-linked store stirs debate amid Kenya inflation

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyan traders have protested in the capital over a popular new Chinese-affiliated shop selling goods they say undercut their business. But some people pinched by inflation accuse the locals of offering the same goods at higher prices. There have been tensions from time to time in Kenya, East Africa’s economic hub, over China-linked investments and business dealings. The latest incident involving the China Square store drew opposing statements from Cabinet members. Kenya’s foreign affairs permanent secretary sought to reassure all investors, “no matter their nationality.” China’s top diplomat for African affairs welcomed the sentiment. The store, meanwhile, says it will close “until further notice.” One of the owners says he believed the pressure is political.

