Israel says motorist killed in West Bank held US citizenship

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities says the motorist killed by a suspected Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank held citizenship in both the United States and Israel. The government on Tuesday identified the slain man as Elan Ganeles, 27, a day after he was shot while driving near the West Bank city of Jericho. His friend, Gabby Block, told local media that Ganeles, of West Hartford, Conn., was visiting Israel for a wedding when he was shot. Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended condolences to Ganeles’s family. He was to be laid to rest in the central Israeli city of Raanana. Ganeles’s killing Monday came amid a spate of bloodshed, the worst such violence in decades.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.