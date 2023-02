THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in northern Greece say they are responding to reports of multiple injuries caused by a train collision. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars Police say vehicles from the fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene from several nearby towns.

