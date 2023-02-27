That’s an error: NYC road sign is spelled ‘Jakie’ Robinson

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that misspelled the baseball Hall of Famer’s first name. The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson over the words “Jakie Robinson Parkway.” Department of Transportation spokesperson Scott Gastel said the botched sign was replaced Monday. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He is celebrated as a civil rights trailblazer and as a superstar athlete. The road formerly know as the Interboro Parkway was renamed for Robinson in 1997. That was the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking rookie season.

