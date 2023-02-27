Official held in Vegas reporter killing aims to drop lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas-area elected official is going to court to dismiss his lawyer and at least temporarily represent himself on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a veteran investigative journalist who wrote about him. Robert Telles is due in court Tuesday. He’s a former Democratic county official who says he wants to get his case to trial quickly. He denies killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and says evidence against him was planted — including his DNA found beneath German’s fingernails. The Committee to Protect Journalists says German was the only U.S. reporter known to have been killed in 2022.

