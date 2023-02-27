North Korea’s Kim calls for unity to boost grain production

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un has called for stronger public solidarity behind his leadership to significantly increase grain production. The remarks reported Tuesday come as outside experts say North Korea is experiencing a serious shortfall in food, though they’ve seen no signs yet of mass deaths or famine. State media reported Kim’s remarks from a party meeting called to discuss agriculture. He expressed his government’s determination “to bring about a revolutionary turn in agricultural production.” The reports didn’t say whether Kim presented any specific steps to boost grain production. Observers say meaningful steps to produce more grain would require more money be spent on agriculture, as North Korea devotes resources to its nuclear weapons program.

