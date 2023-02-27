Moldova expels 2 foreigners caught in ‘destabilization’ plot

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s national intelligence agency says two foreign nationals who posed as tourists have been expelled from the country. They were also banned for 10 years from returning after being caught carrying out “subversive actions” to destabilize the country. The Intelligence and Security Service said Monday that the pair were trained in data and information gathering activities “for the implementation of a plan to destabilize the internal situation in the country.” It said the idea was to provoke “violent change” to Moldova’s constitutional order. The SIS did not state when the foreign nationals arrived in Moldova, which countries they are from, or for whom they are working.

