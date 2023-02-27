Lawmakers: Tennessee AG has legal concerns over abortion ban
By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lawmakers say Tennessee’s top legal chief has voiced concerns about the legality of the state’s current abortion law. The legal insight from Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti adds further urgency among some Republicans to insert exemptions into one of the strictest bans in the country. House Speaker Cameron Sexton says Skrmetti has advised that proposed changes to the so-called trigger law would make it easier to defend in court. And Sen. Richard Briggs says the attorney general has “concerns” about the law. Both Republican lawmakers noted that Skrmetti has mentioned the court action in Idaho, where a judge blocked a similar law. A spokesperson for Skrmetti’s office has declined to comment on the conversations with lawmakers.