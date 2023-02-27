Japan to ease COVID border measures for travelers from China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is easing its coronavirus border measures for tourists from China beginning Wednesday by testing only random passengers. Since December, Japan has been testing all travelers from mainland China at four designated airports on grounds of surging infections in that country and a lack of information. Visitors from China are also required to show a proof of pre-boarding negative test. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno says the change is intended to promote smooth international travel taking into consideration relatively low infection rates among arrivals over the past two months. China lifted its “zero-COVID” policy in December. It retaliated for the strict measures imposed by Japan and South Korea by temporarily suspending short-term visas for those nationals.

