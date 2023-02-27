Fox’s Kurtz says he’s disallowed from covering Dominion case

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox “Media Buzz” anchor Howard Kurtz says he’s been barred by his company from covering Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox. Kurtz says that Fox told him he can’t talk or write about the case — a major story in the media — because he’s part of the organization being sued. Kurtz says he strongly disagrees with the decision, but told viewers of his Sunday program that he has to abide by it. The Dominion case is expected to go to trial this spring. Dominion accuses Fox of airing false accusations against it despite many of its employees knowing they were untrue.

