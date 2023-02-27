5 days later, some in Michigan still lack power

A new storm teeming with freezing rain and strong winds is socking Michigan. It’s a fresh challenge for crews that have been trying to restore electricity to thousands of people who have been in the dark since ice snapped lines last week. The state’s largest utilities, Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, together say more than 140,000 customers lacked power by Monday afternoon. At the peak last week, Michigan had more than 800,000 outages from rain turning to ice and then bringing down lines. Jo Ann Davis in Livingston County was still waiting for the lights to come on Monday after five days. Davis has a well that can’t pump water without electricity. She says she really wants a shower.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.