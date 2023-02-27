3 parties claim early leads in Nigeria’s presidential vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Each of the three frontrunners in Nigeria’s hotly contested presidential election are claiming they are on the path to victory, as preliminary results trickled in two days after Africa’s most populous nation went to the polls. By Monday afternoon, only four of Nigeria’s 36 states had officially announced results with three of those going to ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu. The fourth was won by main opposition party candidate Atiku Abubakar. There are three front-runners in the 18-party race: Tinubu, the main opposition party’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi with the Labour Party. A winner is not expected to be announced until at least Tuesday. votes.

