Tens of thousands protest Mexico electoral reforms

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza to protest electoral law reforms that they say threaten democracy. The marchers were clad mostly in white and pink _ the color of the National Electoral Institute _ and shouted slogans like “Don’t Touch my Vote!” The reforms proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were passed last week. The reform would cut salaries, funding for local election offices and training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. It would also reduce sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending.

