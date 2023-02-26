Leaders of House China panel denounce attack on Rep Judy Chu

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of a new House select committee on China are defending Democratic Rep. Judy Chu on Sunday after a GOP lawmaker questioned her loyalty to the U.S. based on her Chinese heritage. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat on the panel, described the comments by Texas Rep. Lance Gooden as “offensive.” Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the China panel who appeared Sunday with Krishnamoorthi on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” said Gooden was out of bounds. In a Fox News interview last week, Gooden criticized Chu for her defense of Biden economic appointee Dominic Ng, saying he questioned either her “loyalty or competence.”

