Hong Kong model’s in-laws face charges in grisly killing

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice. The authorities also arrested the woman’s ex-husband on Saturday, but have not filed a case against him. The gristly case came to light when police officers on Friday discovered the model’s body, dissected into parts and stored in a refrigerator, in a rural village home in a suburban part of Hong Kong closer to the border with mainland China. Police say she had financial disputes with her ex-husband.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.